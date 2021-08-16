Cancel
Brantley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brantley; Northern Ware; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pierce, west central Brantley and northern Ware Counties through NOON EDT At 1136 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boggy Bay, or near Waycross, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Boggy Bay, Jamestown, Pebble Hill, Braganza, Dixie Union and Needham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

