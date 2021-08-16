Eva Longoria Makes Working Out Look Cute in a Gingham Sports Bra, Matching Leggings & Bright Blue New Balances

Eva Longoria may have just worn her cutest workout set to date.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress frequently shows off her gym outfits of the day on social media but this Sunday’s look could take the cake. The outfit came courtesy of FitMama Apparel and included matching blue and white gingham sports bra and leggings.

To complement the athletic attire, Longoria echoed her blue shades with a bright choice of New Balance sneakers.

The sportswear powerhouse was named the 2020 Athletic Brand of the Year for the FN Achievement Awards thanks to its successes in the sneaker world with hit collaborations and new must-have silhouettes. Longoria’s specific pair featured all-blue uppers with a contrasting logo and white outsole.

A more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from Allbirds, New Balance, Nike, Ryka, Adidas and more.

When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Grand Hotel” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Take inspiration from Eva Longoria’s workout style in these New Balance sneakers that channel her weekend gym look.

