Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

UK gun licences: could vetting social media prevent another Plymouth shooting?

By Alex Hern Technology editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hJ1w_0bT6l9T300
A man holds a smartphone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

A review of the UK’s firearm licensing policies could require police officers to review social media accounts to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, the Home Office has said after the Plymouth shootings.

Such a policy could help identify dangerous individuals in many situations, but would probably only catch the most obvious suspects, while evidence from other fields suggests that efforts to extend it more broadly would have wide-ranging effects on privacy.

Under current practice, officers do not routinely look at internet usage when returning firearms licences, since to do so is believed to be an invasion of privacy, according to the Devon and Cornwall chief constable, Shaun Sawyer. But statutory guidance being prepared by the government this week will encourage police to ensure higher standards of vetting, including social media checks on those applying for permission to own a firearm or shotgun.

Related: The misogynist incel movement is spreading. Should it be classified as a terror threat?

Such vetting may well have flagged concerns with Jake Davison, who killed five people on Thursday with a legally acquired shotgun in Plymouth. Davison had posted regularly on YouTube and Reddit as an active part of the incel subculture, a rabidly misogynist community that frames the “involuntary celibacy” of its members as the fault of women and society at large.

If Davison’s accounts had been found when police were considering whether or not to return a shotgun licence to him after it was confiscated following an assault allegation in 2020, they may have helped demonstrate that he was unsafe to the community. In posts, the shooter spoke about being the “Terminator”, and joined in discussions about the availability of firearms in the UK.

But finding the accounts was not a trivial exercise. The shooter posted under pseudonyms on Reddit and YouTube, and presented a comparatively toned-down persona on Facebook under his real name. And while to many with knowledge of the communities he was a part of, simply self-describing as an incel was a warning flag for potential violence, Davison’s posts did not contain open threats of imminent violence.

Other sectors of society that vet social media accounts have struggled with the ability to keep warning flags hidden. In the US, visa applicants are now routinely asked to list all social media accounts they have operated, with threats of sanction if they knowingly leave one off. Occasionally, applicants have reported being asked for their usernames and passwords, in order for officers to examine direct messages and other private communications as well.

Even those policies, which were criticised as privacy violations, still rely on honesty on the part of applicants who may otherwise be confident that a sufficiently pseudonymous account will stay hidden.

Most social networks do not require users to provide their real names at all, whether hidden or public, but a growing push from various organisations, including the English FA and the UK Home Office, is calling for social networks to collect real identities of their users in order to control harassment and hate speech online. Such a policy could also be applied in reverse, allowing police to demand access to accounts run by named individuals – as when vetting a potential applicant for a firearms licence. But to date, social networks have strongly fought back against such measures.

A more fundamental problem is that access to social media accounts is unlikely to be sufficient to keep the public safe if police are unable to recognise hate for what it is.

More than seven years ago, the 2014 Isla Vista killings should have brought misogynist terrorism into the awareness of law enforcement around the world, when a 22-year-old English incel killed seven people in California including himself, in an attack with eerie similarities to the Plymouth shooting. Instead, the incident was largely forgotten, except by those who track the movement, which led police to describe the Plymouth shooting as a “domestic incident”, rather than calling it what it was.

Unless hateful ideologies are recognised as the threats they are, rather than dismissed as online subcultures, vetting social media accounts is doomed to failure.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Davison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Social Networking#Licences#Misogynist Terrorism#Uk#The Home Office#The Uk Home Office#Isla Vista#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Sydney anti-lockdown protest organiser sentenced to eight months’ jail

A key anti-lockdown protest organiser has been sentenced to a maximum of eight months in prison for helping plan an “unauthorised” demonstration in Sydney, as well as multiple breaches of public health orders. Anthony Khallouf, 29, one of the organisers of last month’s anti-lockdown protests and a key figurehead in...
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
LifestyleBBC

Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed

A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed. Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said. The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

Man who killed 5 in rare U.K. shooting rampage was given back confiscated gun last month

Britain's police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into why a 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England on Thursday was given back his confiscated gun and gun license last month. Police have said Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, before taking his own life in the port city of Plymouth.
Public SafetyBBC

Gun returned to Plymouth attacker after rehabilitation scheme

Gunman Jake Davison had his shotgun and certificate seized after concerns were raised following an assault on two youths, a police watchdog has said. They were returned to him in July after a police review once he had completed a rehabilitation scheme, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Public SafetyTelegraph

‘Force gun owners to face online hate trawl’

Police must trawl through the social media accounts of people applying for firearms licences to prevent those with extremist views from having access to deadly weapons, a former Metropolitan Police chief has said. The call comes as ministers were urged to classify men who espouse hatred towards women online as...
Public SafetyBBC

Plymouth shooting: Jake Davison was licensed gun holder

Jake Davison, who killed five people, including a young girl, in Plymouth was a licensed firearms holder, police have revealed. The 22-year-old shot two women, two men and the three-year-old girl in a deadly six-minute spree in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening. Police said the incident,...
Public SafetyBBC

Plymouth shooting: Starmer asks why gunman had licence

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned why the man who killed five people in Plymouth, before turning the gun on himself, was given back his gun permit. Jake Davison, 22, had his gun and permit revoked in December after he was accused of assault in September 2020. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
Indy100

Plymouth shooting: Gunman Jake Davison’s Youtube and Facebook accounts removed

The gunman who killed six people including himself in a shock mass shooting in Plymouth last night has had his YouTube account taken offline.Jake Davison, 22, opened fire in the Keyham area in what was said to be the worst mass shooting in the UK for over a decade. He shot and killed his 51-year-old mother, Maxine Davison, in a house on Biddick Drive before shooting three-year-old Sophie, her father Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59 and Kate Shepherd, 66.In a statement early on Friday morning, Devon and Cornwall Police said that the incident was not terror related.Since the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting - latest: Anger as gun returned to Jake Davison and ‘incels could be classed as terrorists’

Labour has said police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.Gunman Jake Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others in the city’s Keyham area on Thursday evening before turning his gun on himself. The 22-year-old had his gun returned weeks before Thursday’s deadly shooting spree after it was taken away last December following an assault allegation, according to the police watchdog.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Gun owners should face checks for online hate posts, says ex-police chief after Plymouth shootings

Applicants for gun licence should face a “trawling” of their online content to understand more about them and their views, according to a former police chief.Lord Stevens, an ex-Metropolitan Police commissioner, made the comments in the wake of a mass shooting in Plymouth, whose gunman appeared obsessed with the misogynistic “incel” subculture in social media posts.Jake Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others before turning his gun on himself in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday.“The gunman was clearly a dangerous man – there is no doubt he was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy