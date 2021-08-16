Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Rock Hall Selling Off A Bunch of Signed Guitars

By ebanas
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be selling off a bunch of signed guitars beginning on August 18 via online instrument marketplace Reverb. Per Reverb, these guitars were signed at various Rock Hall events over the years. Among the guitars soon to be up for sale include “…a Gibson Les Paul Signature ‘T’ signed by The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony, and more.”

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Caffey
Person
Jane Wiedlin
Person
Ike Turner
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Billy Preston
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ahmet Ertegun
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Wolfgang Flür
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Gerry Goffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Guitars#Popular Music#Gibson Les Paul Signature#The Everly Brothers#Epiphone Les Paul#Roxy Music#Reverb Com#The Ahmet Ertegun Award#Black Music#Ll#Radio#Public Enemy#Beastie Boys#B3#The Delta Blues#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
MusicGuitar Player

Five Reasons Why Allan Holdsworth is a Guitar Legend

Hailed by Robben Ford as the “John Coltrane of the guitar,” Allan Holdsworth (1946-2017) will forever hold a seat in the pantheon of the guitar world’s most influential players. The ultimate guitarist’s guitarist, his matchless musical insight and astounding technique set him apart from his peers, placing him in the upper echelons of guitar wizardry while inspiring generations of musicians.
EntertainmentKPLC TV

Most recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

(Stacker) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was founded in New York in 1983: The first inductees included Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, and Buddy Holly, and the ceremony was held in 1986. The physical museum opened in 1995 in Cleveland, though the groundbreaking ceremony came on June 7, 1993, and brought music greats Pete Townshend of the Who, Billy Joel, and Chuck Berry. Eligibility comes 25 years after artists release their first record. Each year a new group is celebrated for their contributions to the music industry.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Drummers Of All Time: 100 Legendary Musicians You Need To Know

What makes a great drummer is a subject that divides musicians and fans alike: there will always be arguments over whether technical skill should preside over feel, or whether a classy sense of restraint is more desirable than flashy showmanship. As such, it’s nigh-on impossible to construct a definitive list of the best drummers in the world… but we have tried.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch Jeff Beck Smash His Guitar to Pieces in Mock Rage

The Yardbirds were something of an academy for UK guitar heroes, with Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton all graduating at one time or another. While Beck and his good friend Page were in the band together, they explored some of the hippest new sounds available, introducing the world to the joys of psychedelic rock via the Sola Sound Tone Bender fuzz and various other custom made stompboxes, courtesy of guitar effects pioneer Roger Mayer.
Musicmyq105.com

Styx Fans Launch Petition to Get Band Inducted into the Rock Hall

Styx fans have banded together in the hopes of getting the band recognized and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group who call themselves “High Time For Styx” launched a Change.org petition targeting the Rock Hall making the case for the band’s induction. The petition’s mission...
Music963kklz.com

Stevie Nicks on the Possibility of a Biopic or Writing a Memoir

Stevie Nicks has lived one of the most unique rock and roll lives in history, so you’d think making a biopic or writing a memoir would be a no-brainer. However, there are definitely a lot of things she would have to consider before taking on such a task. Nicks opened...
CelebritiesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

10 Rock Stars Who Went Off on Their Fans

Any self-respecting rock star should be blessing their fans' hearts every single day of their lives. After all, these are the people who make your musical career a full time job, so you’d better believe that you’ll do right by them every time you go into the studio or perform onstage.
Celebritieskxlp941.com

8/18/21 Rock News

— Bob Dylan’s biographer says a sexual abuse claim against the singer is “not possible.” A lawsuit was filed in New York Friday by a woman who claims Dylan sexually abused her in a Manhattan hotel during six weeks in 1965, when she was 12-years-old. A spokesperson for the legendary singer-songwriter told the BBC that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” Now, a biographer who has written nine books about Dylan says the claim is not possible because he was touring England during the time of the alleged abuse, and spent two of those weeks in Los Angeles.
Rock MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Fans Demand Styx for Rock Hall (the All-Pun Version)

STYX were one of the most successful bands of the late-70s/early-80s. They had multiple mega-hits when they ruled rock radio and they’ve been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for more than TWENTY years. It’s pretty shocking to realize they’re NOT in the Hall. Scratch that, actually…they’ve never even been NOMINATED!
Houston, TXHouston Press

The Metal Magic of Ronnie James Dio Shines in Posthumous Autobiography

When Ronnie James Dio—announced in 2009 that he had stomach cancer, it certainly gave him an impetus to complete the autobiography that he’d been working on for a while. He’d already had a sizable chunk of the manuscript written down in what his widow Wendy Dio said was his “beautiful handwriting.” But it only took the narrative deeply up his time with Rainbow. There were still many years and much music to cover in his tenures with both Black Sabbath and his own long-running band, Dio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy