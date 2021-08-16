Eternals Theatrical Trailer Will Reportedly Have Brand New Footage

A new, full-length trailer for Marvel's Eternals has arrived and while it does include tantalizing teases of the mountainous Celestials, an intro to this unfairly stacked cast, and those on-location shots that sent Marvel execs into a coma, it still doesn't quite specify the threat the ageless crew of superhumans is facing here. Thanks to Salma Hayek's Ajak, we know the sudden return of half of the Earth's population caused something called "The Emergence", and because the Eternals are involved, that means their archenemies the Deviants aren't far behind. If that's a lot of capital-letter comic book names for ya, let's dive into just who the Deviants are, and why they're most likely the main villains of Chloe Zhao's Marvel movie.