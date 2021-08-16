Cancel
Eternals Theatrical Trailer Will Reportedly Have Brand New Footage

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is coming to theaters two weeks from Friday, but there’s already a lurching feeling that it’s not going to perform to the standards expected of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the box office. Early projections have it tracking for the franchise’s lowest opening weekend ever, with a lot of fans not sold on the idea of heading to their local theater when the Delta variant is causing so much concern.

Eternals trailer reveals new MCU villain and answers your Thanos question

The final trailer for Marvel's Eternals is here, revealing a little more about the royal-looking heroes introduced months ago in the official teaser. The immortal alien race arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. The trailer gives us a look...
Angelina Jolie Is in Full Superhero Glory for the New Eternals Trailer

The new trailer for Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s upcoming Marvel film Eternals gives us two very big new bits of information: 1) what the hell this film is actually about 2) Angelina Jolie, in all her superhero glory. Despite this particular superhero team coming from deep within Marvel’s back catalog, the answer to the first question isn’t that hard to figure out, and even if it is, well, the last point makes us want to see the film regardless.
Who Is the Villain In 'Eternals'? The Full Trailer Offers New Deviant Clues

A new, full-length trailer for Marvel's Eternals has arrived and while it does include tantalizing teases of the mountainous Celestials, an intro to this unfairly stacked cast, and those on-location shots that sent Marvel execs into a coma, it still doesn't quite specify the threat the ageless crew of superhumans is facing here. Thanks to Salma Hayek's Ajak, we know the sudden return of half of the Earth's population caused something called "The Emergence", and because the Eternals are involved, that means their archenemies the Deviants aren't far behind. If that's a lot of capital-letter comic book names for ya, let's dive into just who the Deviants are, and why they're most likely the main villains of Chloe Zhao's Marvel movie.
Eternals: New Trailer Reveals Why They Didn't Help Avengers During Thanos Invasion

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios' upcoming offering Eternals just released its final full-length trailer that pretty much answers the one question fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking for months now: why were the Eternals missing-in-action when Thanos was causing havoc on Earth? In case you didn't know, the Eternals have inhabited the Earth for centuries but they've always had one moral code and that is to not intervene in human affairs that don't concern them.
Josh Brolin Addresses A Potential MCU Return For Cable

Josh Brolin’s enthusiasm for playing Cable in Deadpool 2 was called into question when he described starring in Fox’s superhero sequel as “a business transaction”, making it clear that he was hardly champing at the bit to reprise his role as the time traveling mutant in a third installment, unless of course he was made an offer that was too good to turn down.
New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.
Marvel’s What If…? Producer Thinks Sony Blocked Tom Holland Appearing

As official canon, Disney Plus series Marvel’s What If…? was always going to feature a massive array of talent from both the past and present Marvel Cinematic Universe roster, with some of the guest stars making their first appearances in the franchise for years. However, several notable heavy hitters are...
‘Eternals’ Final Trailer: Chloé Zhao Puts Her Cosmic Stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The final trailer for “Eternals,” two-time Academy Award-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has arrived. As this latest, sweeping look at the cosmic ensemble adventure reveals, the Marvel Studios/Disney release will most definitely be shown “only in theaters” when it opens on November 5. That’s unlike other recent Disney releases such as “Black Widow,” which opened day-and-date in theaters and on Premium Access Disney+ to much legal ballyhoo in the form of a lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson. Marvel president Kevin Feige has been firm about preserving a theatrical experience for “Eternals,” whose massive ensemble includes Salma...
Ironheart's Debut Teased in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set Photo

Following the exciting news that Riri Williams AKA Ironheart will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new set image has further teased the character's big screen debut. It was reported yesterday that Riri Williams will feature in the Black Panther follow-up before being spun-off into her own Disney+ series.
Candyman Reboot Trailer Goes Behind-The-Scenes With New Footage

A new promotional video for Candyman has been released. The sequel to the classic 1992 horror movie of the same title hits theaters on August 27. The new video features short interviews with director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele, as well as some new footage from the movie. Peele explains that Candyman is an important figure because Black audiences didn't have their own horror villain like Freddy or Jason until the first film was released, while DaCosta explains that the themes of Candyman are, sadly, as relevant today as they were back in the early '90s. Check it out below:
Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Still Interested In Star Trek 4

The long and winding road to Star Trek 4 is still to become completely clear, even though we know WandaVision director Matt Shakman was hired to tackle the project, which is being fast-tracked through development in order to meet a June 2023 release date. Last we heard, Shakman’s movie was...
Kevin Feige Suggests ‘Eternals’ Theatrical Release is Currently Uncertain

Earlier this week, Marvel and Disney held a world premiere for their upcoming film, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, the director of Eternals Chloé Zhao and MCU head Kevin Feige were also in attendance and were asked whether or not their following film, Eternals, would have an exclusive theatrical release.
Easter Egg References You May Have Missed From The New Eternals Trailer

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. While many feel that Avengers: Endgame was a fitting end for the MCU, it seems that the franchise is anything but done with the two universe-altering snaps at the literal hands of Thanos and Tony Stark – and the official trailer for Marvel’s Eternals is here to prove that. With that said, Endgame did indeed mark the end of an era, with the Infinity Stone Saga reaching a truly epic conclusion.
Final ‘Eternals’ Trailer Hits!

Disney’s rollout of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “phase four”Marvel Cinematic Universe “phase four” films continues apace…I don’t feel like this will fill the void the left by the end of the ‘Avengers’ cycle, but maybe it doesn’t have to. I could’ve used a bit more mirth in the way they’ve cut this trailer, but I guess that’s not the tone they’re going for.
New trailer and poster for Marvels Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao

Marvel Studios have today released a new trailer for their upcoming movie Eternals which is directed by Oscar Winning Nomadland director Chloe Zhao. The new trailer is deeper and more involved than the first trailer, we get to see more of the story, more of the special effect, and more of the emotion that will drive the movie.

