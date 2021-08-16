Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Explains Why He Cut Superman From The Suicide Squad

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving been given almost complete freedom when he boarded the DCEU following his initial firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn would have no doubt been overflowing with creativity when he first put pen to paper and began hammering what would become The Suicide Squad into shape.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Dceu#Corto Maltese#The Man Of Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Freak Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Suicide Squad was a chaotic masterpiece that was full of shocking moments and twists that you wouldn't see coming. Speaking of things you probably never thought you would see in the film, director James Gunn teased a cameo sequence featuring a beloved Guardians of the Galaxy actor that first-time viewers of the film shockingly failed to catch.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Like almost every notable Australian star to have made the jump to Hollywood before her, Margot Robbie got her start in either Neighbours or Home and Away. Funnily enough, having played Donna Freedman in 353 episodes of the latter, she went off to America and instantly landed a plum supporting role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Proves Fans Right – Everything REALLY Was Star-Lord’s Fault

Marvel’s What If…? series is breaking new animated ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode will explore a new alternate reality as Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides fans through the new Marvel Multiverse. And hopefully, Marvel fans had their tissue boxes in hand as late Chadwick Boseman appeared as T’Challa in the latest episode – which proved one fan complaint about Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was right and that everything really was all Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fault.
MoviesCollider

Daniel Craig to Make $100 Million From 'Knives Out' Sequels, Other Star Salaries Revealed

Do movie stars still matter or is well-known IP what drives people to theaters these days? It's a tricky question, but the short answer indicates that the right balance of both is key to success in the streaming age, when Hollywood has changed its metric of success from box office prowess to streaming views and subscriber numbers -- a shift that has only accelerated over the course of the pandemic. Whether this shift was bound to happen no matter what or simply exacerbated by the pandemic, we'll never know for sure, but either way, one thing remains clear -- movie stars still want to be paid like movie stars no matter where their work debuts.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Margot Robbie Just Called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad The GOAT Of Superhero Films

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some high hopes for James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad (Not to be confused with 2016’s Suicide Squad, as this is NOT a sequel). Well, the hype level may have just been raised even higher as Margot Robbie just called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad the GOAT of superhero films.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Marks Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Anniversary With Cast Throwback Photo

It's been seven years since Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy first premiered and writer/director James Gunn took to social media to pay a special tribute to the anniversary. Gunn posted an image of him with stars. Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and Chris Pratt at one of the many events for the film. "Holy cow," Gunn write. "#GuardiansoftheGalaxy opened 7 years ago today. Amazing." Gunn and company returned for the 2017 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and will reunite once again for the Vol. 3 which is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023 with a Disney+ "Holiday Special" arriving just before.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Estimated Opening Box Office Revealed

The Suicide Squad's opening weekend box office has been revealed, and it's looking like James Gunn's version of the franchise will get off to a nice (if not modest) start. Industry projections track The Suicide Squad for a $30-40 million opening weekend, domestically. That may seem low for a major comic book movie if measuring by old box office metrics; but in the post-pandemic world, Warner Bros. is looking at Suicide Squad to do more than just generate ticket sales. It seems like this film's opening will be one of the more muddled and confusing ones of 2021, for a number of reasons...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

James Gunn Reveals When ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Starts Filming

James Gunn has revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts filming this November. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit cinemas in 2017 to stellar critical and commercial reception thanks to its inventive action sequences and its emotional beats between Star-Lord and Yondu. The third film in James Gunn’s sci-fi trilogy was set to go into production shortly afterward but the director was fired over inappropriate tweets. Gunn then went across the comic book pond over to DC, where he began working on The Suicide Squad, which hits theatres next month. Marvel roped Gunn back to finish off the trilogy and the director has since confirmed to Collider that the film will begin production this November in Georgia.
MoviesNME

James Gunn reveals the one ‘Suicide Squad’ character he couldn’t kill off

James Gunn has opened up about the one Suicide Squad character that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off in his latest film. While Gunn kills off several characters in the opening scene of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, he revealed to Variety that there was one character he couldn’t bring himself to kill, even though it was in his original plan to do so.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

James Gunn would only make The Suicide Squad on these two conditions

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has explained the two conditions he needed met to make the movie, after he penned the screenplay. "When I was finished with it, then they asked me to direct it, and I said I'll do an under two conditions, and they were both conditions they hated," Gunn told IndieWire. "One of which was, it needs to be rated R. The other was which I needed to shoot in Atlanta, Georgia, because my father was dying and he lived in St. Louis, and they wanted to shoot in the UK. I couldn't be that far away from my dad. The UK one was actually the bigger [condition], because it's a lot more expensive to shoot because of all these tax things in the United States. But those were my conditions. But they said yes, and they were fantastic. They just really let me do my thing." Sadly, Gunn's father died a week before filming began.

Comments / 0

Community Policy