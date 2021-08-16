What's with the Cristobal doubters?

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal met with the Oregon media on Friday afternoon after his football team held his first practice of the 2021 college football season. “It’s what you’d expect out of a first day. Everyone is out there going about as hard as they can go," said Cristobal. "Football shape is a little different from weight room shape, and you can see there’s a gap there that we have to close. That’s part of camp. “A lot of guys doing a great job with technique and fundamentals. We still have a ways to go, but overall execution on the first day was solid. Tempo of practice was solid. The tempo of our drills overall were solid.“I know you probably have a question on the two guys who had an issue. Those guys are indefinitely suspended until further notice. When the time is appropriate, I’ll get that information to you. In terms of them, that’s the only response I have to that. “Aside from that, lots of good stuff going on today and I look forward to answering your questions."