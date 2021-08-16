What's with the Cristobal doubters?
Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal is entering his fourth year at the helm in Eugene. He has won two Pac-12 conference titles, signed multiple top-10 recruiting classes, and rescued the program from certain obscurity after the Mark Helfrich era. With a resume like that, it would be easy to declare Cristobal the conference’s best coach. Maybe not the best coach in the country, but surely the best coach in the Pac-12. Well, that’s not the case for some pundits and fans…www.audacy.com
Comments / 0