The Truth About Universal Studio's Wizarding Word Of Harry Potter Butterbeer

Between the books and the movies the Harry Potter franchise has built a huge fan base that loves to not only enjoy the content but to live in it as well. We frequently see fans show off the colors of their favorite Hogwarts house and brandish their own wands. But if you want to truly inhabit the Wizarding World you need to eat and drink like they do, and for many that means one thing, Butterbeer. Butterbeer is probably the most well known item that Harry, Ron, Hermione and others consumed throughout the books and movies, and according to one Harry Potter actor, Tom Felton, it's actually pretty good.