And the First Streaming Service to Partner With TikTok Is...

If you’re a student, school may be out for the summer—but that doesn’t mean you still can’t take advantage of all the student discounts available online now. Just by registering with an “.edu” email address, you can get subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Hulu, CBS All Access and more. Most will let you stream for free for the first few months, but you’ll be eligible for a student discount after your free trial ends. Not only will you save a few bucks, but many offer ad-free viewing, unlimited access to exclusive content, and partnerships with popular music libraries like Spotify. Whether you’ve been...