Paul Wight Reveals How ‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers’ Is ‘Always Pushing the Envelope’ (Exclusive)

This morning came the first official word from Netflix about when Stranger Things Season 4 will arrive on the streamer but the end is probably closer to us than we know. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com to promote the upcoming Free Guy, executive producer and director Shawn Levy teased that he knows what awaits the kids in Hawkins when the series finale finally gets here. "Yes, and yes," Levy said when asked if he knows how and when the show ends. "On the one hand, I've given you an answer, and yet I've revealed nothing."