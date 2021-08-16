Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police charge 23-year-old man with murder of pensioner in Notting Hill

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJHJE_0bT6kKuk00
A police officer in a forensic suit at the scene of the stabbing in St Luke’s Road (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found stabbed to death in Notting Hill.

Aaron Cook, 23, of St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, west London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of killing 76-year-old Bella Nicandro.

She was fatally injured at a home in St Luke’s Road at around 2.10pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNWwN_0bT6kKuk00
Bella Nicandro, who was stabbed to death in Notting Hill (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Although they lived in the same road, the pair were not known to one another.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards said: “I know the death of Bella Nicandro will have caused a great deal of shock and distress for the local community in Notting Hill.

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols during the next few days to provide a reassuring presence.

“Anyone who has any concerns or wants to talk to police should approach one of the officers or ring 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“My thoughts are with Bella’s family at this difficult time.”

Cook will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Notting Hill#Police#Pensioner#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
New Bedford, MAUS News and World Report

Police: 23-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the daytime shooting death of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford. Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney's office.
People

3 Women Are Slain on Texas Resort Island, 23-Year-Old Man Faces Capital Murder Charges

Authorities in Texas have charged a 23-year-old man with capital murder in the killings of three women over the weekend. Yordi Barthelemy is accused of fatally shooting three women on South Padre Island Saturday night, ABC News reports. According to police, officers responded to reports of a family disturbance at a condominium on the resort island around 10 p.m.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man convicted of notorious murders dies in prison

A man convicted of murdering three generations of the same family more than 20 years ago has died in prison, it has been confirmed. David Morris 59, killed Mandy Power, 34, her bed-ridden mother Doris Dawson, 80, and her daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, eight, at their home in Clydach, near Swansea, in June 1999.
Jackson, MSWLBT

23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Woodrow Wilson near MLK. Kennedy Wilson, 23, was shot while traveling west on Woodrow Wilson. Police say the victim was transported to UMMC by private vehicle where she died. She is the...
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

23-year old dead, 20-year old facing first degree murder

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Update: The North Platte Police Department is naming the young man in a violent assault in North Platte as 23-year old Geoffery Allen. Allen has died from his injuries. Now, 20-year old Logan Divine is being charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.
South Padre Island, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

Family dispute ends in murders. 23-year-old man arrested for killing 3 women in South Padre Island condo

A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody for slaying three woman at a home in the community resort of South Padre Island, as reported by CBS DFW. Police got an emergency call mentioning a “family disturbance” at a condominium located in the island city at about 10 p.m., on Saturday night. As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, they found three women shot dead, according to an official statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy