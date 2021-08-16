Cancel
Disney Is Already Planning a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel

By Matt Singer
98.7 The Bomb
98.7 The Bomb
 5 days ago
Free Guy surprised experts last weekend when it not only exceeded expectations at the box office, it surpassed last weekend’s debut by the anticipated DC Comics sequel The Suicide Squad. The Ryan Reynolds vehicle — an original concept that’s set in the world of video games but not based on any specific title — grossed $28.4 million in U.S. theaters. The film also earned another $22.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of about $51 million in three days.

