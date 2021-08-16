Paul Wight Reveals How 'Fast & Furious Spy Racers' Is 'Always Pushing the Envelope' (Exclusive)

Although he might not play the game now as much as he used to, Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is still one of the most popular Fortnite players on the planet. When Epic Games' battle royale shooter was first rising to prominence back in 2017, Ninja was one of the major streaming stars that grew in popularity with it. Despite now spending his time streaming many other games, Ninja still has many thoughts on the current state of Fortnite and believes that this current season of the game has been able to find a good balance.