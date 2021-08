NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An SUV caught fire following a crash on Chapman Road in New Hartford Monday around 7:15 a.m. According to New Hartford police, 22-year-old Mariamu Muya, of Utica, did not stop at the flashing red signal at the interesection with Higby Road, and collided with a Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Thomas Grace, of New Hartford. Grace also had a child in the vehicle at the time.