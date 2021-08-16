‘Ted Lasso’ Power Rankings: Merry Christmas To Sad Dads And Rascal Children

"There’s something to be said for mystery, and it’s kind of perfect that Ted Lasso — an earnest and sweet show that frequently dives into its characters backstories to reveal their current motivations — has one character who is an unsolvable puzzle," says Brian Grubb of Brendan Hunt's character. "I mean, what do we know about Coach Beard, for certain? Let’s tick off a few things: (1) Loves chess and can play it in his head without a board, (2) Sings Lady Gaga at karaoke (and 3) is an extremely solid dude. This last thing is as important as it is true. Consider for a second how Coach Beard ended up where he is. He was an assistant football coach in America. His buddy and boss went through a bad breakup and kind of fled across the Atlantic Ocean to coach a sport neither of them understand in what could certainly be considered a manic episode, and he was just like, 'Yup, I’m in.' Think about that for a while at some point. Think about if you have anyone in your life who would do that for you, or if you have anyone in your life you would do that for. It’s a big deal."