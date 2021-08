Vermont Business Magazine Today, PR News announced that Vermont-based public relations firm, Junapr, is named one of the most innovative PR and communications firms in the US. PR News is the leading source of information, education, recognition, and data for Fortune 1000 professionals, agencies, and government/non-profits. Junapr was awarded the 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 award at a virtual ceremony this afternoon. Additionally, in July, PR News named Junapr founder Nicole Junas Ravlin as one of the Top Women in PR for 2021.