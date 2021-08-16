Man arrested for DUI after speeding and driving recklessly on Indian River Drive
On Thursday, a man was arrested for DUI after speeding and driving recklessly on Indian River Drive in Sebastian, Florida. "I observed a silver 4-door sedan traveling north on Indian River Drive at a high rate of speed. As the silver sedan drove around the bend near the entrance to Main Street boat ramp, I observed the right side of the vehicle leave the pavement and onto the grass shoulder," the officer said.
