adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 To Release in "Fadazu"
While Kanye West‘s adoring flock waits for him to finish DONDA, the ever-theatrical rapper, designer and evangelist’s. YEEZY line is rolling right along with divine releases like the YEEZY BOOST 700 “Fadazu.” First teased in a 2020 “sneaker circle” tweet from West himself (which can be seen below), the “Fadazu” boasts a color scheme that’s evocative of the YEEZY BOOST 700 “Inertia” and a name that likely translates to “Faded Azure/Azul.”hypebeast.com
