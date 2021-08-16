adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 To Release in "Fadazu"

Adidas’ 4DFWD Pulse will be dropping in a kids exclsuive offering that features a classic Core Black and Cloud White offering. If adidas is planning kid’s exclusive offerings of their 4D silhouettes, the new technology is at its best. While the brand still markets the technology and grows its 4D collection, the kids will finally be treated to their very own pair that sports a colorway anyone can enjoy. Along with the Core Black upper, the sneaker arrives featuring a Primegreen upper that features 50% recycled material across the upper. Black continues onto the lacing system, sockliner, tongue, and rubber midsole where a 4D unit takes over at the heels in Cloud White. For branding purposes, silver 3M Three Stripes are added to the sides while a white adidas tongue logo is also visible.