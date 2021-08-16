Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Philippe Coutinho passes Arsenal test as Barcelona midfielder gives transfer green light

By Chris Doyle
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhjS6_0bT6jdSE00

Philippe Coutinho has convinced Arsenal that his recent knee injury will not be an issue as the north London club make their move for the Barcelona man.

Mikel Arteta has been a long term admirer of the playmaker as he looks to add a creative midfielder before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Gunners were considering making an offer for the Brazil international at the beginning of the summer, but opted to delay their decision as Coutinho recovered from a knee problem.

Coutinho suffered a season-ending injury in April that required him to go under the knife as his troubled spell at the Nou Camp would go from bad to worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmta7_0bT6jdSE00
Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Arsenal ( Image: Getty Images)

Would Coutinho be a sensible signing for Arsenal? Comment your thoughts below.

Arsenal held off on making a move for the 29-year-old as they wanted to wait and see how his rehab would materialise over the summer months, according to Le10 Sport.

In the meantime, Arsenal turned their attention elsewhere as the likes of Emi Buendia, Martin Odegaard and James Maddison were all considered by Arteta's men.

But as deals for those three players have come to nothing, Coutinho's name has resurfaced once again as Barca look to offload the former Liverpool star.

Coutinho has managed to make good progress in his injury recovery as he returned to training on August 2.

And it seems like he has done enough to prove his fitness to Arsenal as a swap deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang emerged over the weekend.

Coutinho is one of many players Barca are looking to sell as they look to reduce the increasing debt that forced them to part ways with Lionel Messi.

And reports in Spain suggest that Arsenal are the side that have come to their aid.

It is claimed that the Blaugrana have offered Coutinho to the Gunners, proposing that Aubameyang goes in the other direction.

Barcelona's second option is Alexandre Lacazette as both strikers continued to be linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer.

Coutinho's future was also thrown further in doubt when was left out of Barcelona's squad against Real Sociedad as they kicked off their La Liga campaign with a 4-2 victory.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
James Maddison
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Arsenal#Liverpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueeurofootballrumours.com

Liverpool linked with surprise move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is getting closer to Liverpool day by day as transfer talk continues to intensify. It’s claimed by British and Spanish media that Liverpool are linked with surprise move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 29-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Barcelona spent 135 million...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer news: Anfield return for Coutinho?

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Liverpool from Barcelona, who he left Anfield to join for £142m in January 2018 (Liverpool Echo) The Reds are also interested in Belgium forward Jeremy Doku from Rennes, who would demand about £38 for the 19-year-old.(Voetbal24 - in Dutch)
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Lazio ‘emerge as surprise contenders to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan with option to buy for £25m’ that would see Barcelona ‘pay HALF his £200,000-a-week wages in desperate attempt to get him off their books’

Lazio are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option to buy him permanently thereafter for £25million. Coutinho has been heavily linked with a departure from the Nou Camp this summer and there have been suggestions that the former Liverpool player has been offered to Premier League clubs on loan.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Barcelona 'offer Philippe Coutinho loan deal to Premier League clubs that would include paying half of his £200,000 a week wage' as cash-strapped LaLiga giants desperately try to shift £145m flop this summer

Barcelona have put Premier League clubs on alert about a potential loan deal for Philippe Coutinho that would see them pay half of his vast wages, according to reports. The Catalan heavyweights are desperate to ease the financial restrictions that forced the departure of club icon Lionel Messi last week, and shifting Coutinho, who is thought to earn £200,000 a week, would considerably improve their bargaining power.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Door wide open for Everton to sign Philippe Coutinho?

Reported Everton target Philippe Coutinho was left out of the Barcelona match-day squad by Ronald Koeman last night. So surely the door is now wide open for Toffees boss Rafa Benitez to bring the Brazilian to Goodison Park. Fichajes reported back in July that the Spaniard has personally asked Farhad...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona offer Lionel Messi's vacant number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho

West Ham are one of three Premier League clubs to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. The Catalan giants are looking to offload the Brazilian just three and a half years after signing him for £142 million from Liverpool due to the club’s dire financial situation.
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Without Messi, Griezmann gets chance to shine at Barcelona

MADRID — As Barcelona continues adjusting to life without Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann gets his best chance yet to take a leading role at the Catalan club. Griezmann will be making his 101st appearance with Barcelona when the club visits Athletic Bilbao in the second round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The French striker finally has the opportunity to take center stage and become a protagonist in Messi’s absence.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Coutinho Could Sign For Arsenal In Potential Swap Deal

Despite departing the club in 2018, Philippe Coutinho's name has continued to remain associated with Liverpool. Since his arrival at Barcelona for a fee of £142Million, Liverpool nor their fans have ever looked back. The club used the funds of the Coutinho sale to bring both Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to Merseyside. Both players would change the fortunes of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for the better and were the linchpins in bringing the Champions League and Premier League to Anfield.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona need Antoine Griezmann & Philippe Coutinho to agree to wage cuts

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will ask Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho to take wage cuts as the club's financial crisis continues. Barça's troubles have been well-documented in recent weeks, ultimately culminating with the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain after the club were unable to agree new terms in line with the La Liga's salary cap rules.
Soccerchatsports.com

Sergio Aguero reveals Barcelona squad number

Barcelona new signing Sergio Aguero has been showing off his new squad number at the Camp Nou and has opted for the No. 19 shirt. The striker wore the No. 10 at Manchester City, and had been a contender to take over Lionel Messi’s iconic shirt, but has gone for something different instead.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

LaLiga preview: Spanish football expert Graham Hunter gives the lowdown on Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla this season

Has LaLiga ever been this open? Barcelona are wounded, having lost Lionel Messi; Real Madrid are re-energised with Carlo Ancelotti in charge. Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions and Sevilla look strong, too. LaLigaTV pundit and Spanish football encyclopaedia Graham Hunter certainly agrees. "I don’t think there’s a team outside...
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Preview, Tips and Odds

Estadio San Mames will welcome the teams of Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona for their game of the 2nd La Liga round on Saturday. Barca began the post-Messi era with a 4:2 victory on the opening day of the season, while Athletic earned only a point from their visit to Elche.

Comments / 0

Community Policy