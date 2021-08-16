Winston-Salem’s Latest Renaissance

As one of the oldest cities in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, Winston-Salem has borne witness to centuries of history—and reinvented itself many times over. Established by Moravian settlers in 1753, the city was built on the creativity of its early pioneers, and their reverence for history, craft, and invention has lived on to this day. A dynamic hub of Southern culture, North Carolina’s “city of arts and innovation” is bursting with engaging experiences to delight every traveler.