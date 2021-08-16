Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Date Leaks via PlayStation Store

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been anticipating that the full reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard would be coming at some point in the near future, and thanks to a new "leak" that emerged this morning, we now know when Activision is planning to show off the title in a public capacity. Specifically, it looks as though Vanguard will be properly unveiled on Thursday of this week, and as we expected, the reveal itself will be happening within Call of Duty: Warzone.

