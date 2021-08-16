Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Date Leaks via PlayStation Store
We've been anticipating that the full reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard would be coming at some point in the near future, and thanks to a new "leak" that emerged this morning, we now know when Activision is planning to show off the title in a public capacity. Specifically, it looks as though Vanguard will be properly unveiled on Thursday of this week, and as we expected, the reveal itself will be happening within Call of Duty: Warzone.comicbook.com
