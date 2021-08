We’re 26 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 26 on the roster — cornerback Donte Jackson. Jackson is 25 years old and entering his fourth NFL season after having been picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Panthers. Known for his speed, recovery ability, and ability to make some eye-popping interceptions, Jackson’s place on the Panthers roster is known and well secure. This year, with the drafting of Jaycee Horn in the first round, Jackson and Horn are likely to match whichever receivers they more skillfully align with, and Jackson will likely be glued to the fastest guy on the field.