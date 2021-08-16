Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Cowboys’ offensive line depth puzzle after two preseason games

By Tom Ryle
Blogging The Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 season was wrecked by injuries. Dak Prescott was obviously the most significant, but the multiple injuries along the offensive line were almost as significant, and might have been enough to hold the team back even if Prescott had stayed healthy. Of the projected starters going into training camp, La’el Collins, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz all finished the year on injured reserve, with the two tackles missing effectively the entire season. Only Connor Williams played in all sixteen games. While the five starters are all healthy and expected to be ready for the opening game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finding good depth this year to keep the team competitive through the now seventeen game season is vital.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Preseason Games#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Arizona Cardinals#Udfa Braylon Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury Update: Why Was Randy Gregory Sent Home?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Dallas Cowboys will exit Friday's 19-16 NFL preseason loss at Arizona with one "significant'' injury to a defensive lineman who played, and another bit of injury news regarding a D-lineman who didn't even show up. Dallas comes away from this game listing five players with injuries,...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

QB Josh Rosen Should Be Signed By Cowboys - Because of McCarthy

FRISCO - We are only being a little snarky when we point out that the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff leads the NFL in "quarterback coaches.'' Counting all the guys who help out in the summer, and all the way up to the boss, head coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas literally employs at least six guys with expertise in that area.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Josh Allen’s new contract has already made the Cowboys look smart for their Dak Prescott deal

Remember a few months ago when the Cowboys finally inked Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension? Four years and $160 million, which made him the second-highest paid player behind Patrick Mahomes and gave Prescott the most fully guaranteed money of anyone in the NFL. For Cowboys fans who had just suffered through a season in which Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and Ben DiNucci were throwing passes at various points in time, it was a welcome move. But the ink wasn’t even dry before various national media folks started arguing about whether or not Prescott was overpaid.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: LB Keanu Neal looking like the steal of the offseason

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Keanu Neal in March of this year, it was met with wild indifference from fans. Neal, a former first round pick and pedigreed player, came with extensive injury history (ACL, MCL, Acillies) which clouded his value. Those injuries and some coverage deficiencies when playing deep made him a square peg in a round hole during much of his time in Atlanta.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Dak Prescott News

Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is unlikely to play in the preseason. Prescott has not played in Dallas’ first two exhibition games as he deals with a strained right shoulder. McCarthy had already made it clear he wouldn’t use the QB in the preseason finale later this month, so this weekend’s matchup with the Houston Texans would be the only chance for Prescott to get some action before the season opener.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper was told he will play in preseason vs. Texans: 'I'm looking forward to it'

Amari Cooper made it clear that while he's fine with the mashed potatoes -- e.g., delivering another 1,000-yard season -- it's "the gravy" he's truly after in 2021. In other words, he wants to help the Dallas Cowboys rattle off a rare postseason run that doesn't end until they're standing on a podium in February, and he'll get a shot at prepping for his contribution to the pot luck this weekend, with or without the presence of quarterback Dak Prescott under center, something that's still being discussed in Dallas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy