‘NCIS’: Why Some Fans Have Hard Time Watching Alum Michael Weatherly on His Series ‘Bull’

Some NCIS fans still can’t get used to Michael Weatherly having his own show.

Bull has become a critical success and has been on CBS for five seasons. However, it can be hard to see him as another character. In a Reddit thread, fans shared their thoughts about Weatherly appearing as Dr. Jason Bull.

“Now Michael Weatherly will always be Tony and my eyes but his new character Jason Bull is eerily similar to Gibbs,” one user wrote. They believed that they were watching Tony as Gibbs if he was “entitled and rich.” They added that with all of his rule-breaking and treatment of his family and team, they can forget what show they’re watching.

Another fan disagreed and believed that Gibbs’ intensity doesn’t match Bull’s.

“I have watched all the seasons and enjoyed them somewhat, but I feel that the character Bull is too serious for [Michael Weatherly],” they added. “He does humor so well and there is not a whole lot of that with the Bull character.”

It took another person a couple of seasons “just to take him seriously in such a no-nonsense role.”

Michael Weatherly’s ‘NCIS’ Departure

Do you remember when Michael Weatherly a.k.a. Tony DiNozzo left NCIS? After thirteen years on the show, he left in 2016. Unfortunately, he felt like it was time and was growing somewhat bored of the same character. He felt like he knew it was time to leave the show.

“You can’t be in that No. 2 slot [on Gibbs’ team] forever,” Weatherly told TV Insider. “That started to feel constrained to me.”

In terms of the show, McGee somewhat took his place. NCIS writers had his character go care for his and Ziva David’s young daughter, Tali. Which did make sense to some extent.

“McGee is looking at him and saying, ‘When you get out of here I want to be No. 2,’ and Gibbs is looking at him like, ‘You’re kind of hanging around. Have you got things you want to do?’”

“I always appreciated the gift of the job,” he added. “But the hardest part of the whole experience was thinking, ‘Oh, no…. I think it’s time I have to leave.” There is one pro to his departure.“I have to say it’s also a relief not to have to wear a gun every day,” he joked.

At the end of the day, Weatherly gave the NCIS creative team control on how his character would depart. He was overall happy with the storyline. He also made sure to give the team enough notice to properly send off his iconic character.

“I love Tony DiNozzo, but more importantly, I love NCIS,” he said. “So that’s always a priority. His departure has to serve that primarily.”