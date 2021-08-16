Create a nurturing culture

We know change management is an ongoing, critical focus in business. If change is the only constant, then we must accept and be ready for it. Organizations will grapple with critical change this year and the years to follow as they recover and reconcile organizational needs post-COVID-19 pandemic (and as new variants threaten to create an ongoing pandemic). The road to finding sustainable ways to move forward and thrive will take finding opportunities in the challenge and loss, including a new lens for how we do things and why, letting go of things inefficient, inequitable, and disconnected from priority needs.