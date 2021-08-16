Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Create a nurturing culture

By Bonnie J. Walker
Worcester Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know change management is an ongoing, critical focus in business. If change is the only constant, then we must accept and be ready for it. Organizations will grapple with critical change this year and the years to follow as they recover and reconcile organizational needs post-COVID-19 pandemic (and as new variants threaten to create an ongoing pandemic). The road to finding sustainable ways to move forward and thrive will take finding opportunities in the challenge and loss, including a new lens for how we do things and why, letting go of things inefficient, inequitable, and disconnected from priority needs.

www.wbjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Worcester Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

The 6 Ps of empowering youth social entrepreneurs

• Youth social entrepreneurs are becoming pillars of resilience in the COVID recovery period. • It is imperative to create a favourable ecosystem for emerging social entreprises. • Organizations such as the COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs can provide a framework for youth social entrepreneurs. The profound devastation on...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Maureen Lonergan: “Nurture communities that build employee confidence”

Nurture communities that build employee confidence. Ensure allyship and mentor programs are in place to support women and other underrepresented employees. Having communities — or even just someone else to talk to who has a similar experience — helps employees support one another, move past irrational beliefs about self- and professional-worth, and create a more inclusive culture. Set the tone for inclusivity from the very top of the organization and encourage executive sponsorship of formalized employee communities.
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Does Culture Shape Our Environmental Attitudes?

A survey shows that the majority of people believe in climate change, but culture accounts for differences in the importance given to it. Cultural values, such as collectivism and a long-term orientation, influence individuals’ environmental attitudes and behaviors, studies show. Understanding environmentalism from a cross-cultural perspective may help tailor steps...
EconomyCMSWire

Why CIO Success Starts With Building Effective Partnerships

What are the key characteristics of an effective CIO? At the top of my list would be partnership builder. The fact is CIOs and their businesses succeed through people — whether that be their team, internal or external stakeholders, or external delivery partnerships. In an increasingly digital world, being skilled at building partnerships defines the successful CIO.
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

How to nurture inclusivity and create a more diverse workforce

The percentage of Black and Latino tech employees has risen by less than 1% in the past seven years. These failures highlight the need to create real opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds in the workplace. We need a robust framework that champions authentic diversity and enables structural change. While...
Chicago, ILNewsTimes

Creating Consistency by Putting Employee Culture First

In the days before the internet and easy access to online reviews, there was really only one way to judge if a business was worth frequenting: word-of-mouth recommendations from family and friends. If a product or service was great, then customers would tell their circle about the business, and new patrons would follow.
House Rentmultihousingnews.com

Creating Appeal

The apartment market has performed quite strongly despite the challenges of the pandemic. This year’s absorption is on track to be among the strongest since 2008, according to Yardi Matrix data. That has driven resoundingly high rent growth, with asking rents up 6.3 percent in June, reflecting increases not only in secondary and tertiary markets but even in the gateways as renters start to return.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Creating a technology-enabled culture of empathy and compassion

While the standard ways of measuring empathy in healthcare are taken through surveys and patients rating their experience, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the degree of isolation and loneliness patients feel, and underscored the need to push empathy to a central concern on an organizational level. This was the perspective of...
Economyrecruitingdaily.com

Nurturing Present and Future Women in Tech

The gender gap is no news. While efforts in attracting and nurturing present and future women in tech have taken strides, we know this is just the tip of the iceberg. And as the pandemic continues to unfold, business leaders need to roll up their sleeves if they want to reverse this trend that plagues the tech industry in a bid to eventually close the gender gap once and for all.
Lifestylefranchising.com

Creating an Above-and-Beyond Culture of Customer Service

The following is one of my favorite stories. It happened years ago at the first business I opened (and still own today), John Robert’s Spa. It really defined the type of above-and-beyond organizational culture I want every employee to have. A client shared a story about the time she walked...
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

5 ways to rebuild trust in a complex world

There are less than nine years left to 2030, and if we are to deliver on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, then we must reach what we like to call SDG#18: Rebuilding trust. Trust builds, distrust destroys: Below are five concrete steps on how to actually build trust that we...
SoftwareForConstructionPros.com

3 Ways Construction Tech Helps Leaders Create Cultures of Proactive Safety

On a jobsite, no one ever intends to make a mistake or cause an accident. But there are ways to prevent and curb these inherent risks associated with working in construction. Fortunately, one tool has become essential to helping companies across the construction industry do just that: mobile workforce management software. Now more than ever, construction leaders are using such technology to create cultures that truly promote proactive safety.
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Equity framework may create 'call-out' culture

Mankato Area Public Schools’ equity framework document says “a racial equity lens is a vital decision-making tool at a policy and practice level” and refers to school policies multiple times. I think that this is going to create a call-out culture that undermines the teachers’ ability to control their classroom.
Educationmuncievoice.com

3 Ways to Disrupt Education and Help Bridge the Skills Gap

B Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, HCL Technologies Ltd. By 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines. Education systems, and the lives of millions of young people, are in danger of being left behind by...
Educationphiladelphiaherald.com

IMTS Institute Admission Started For MBA and BBA; IMTS Student's Are Working In Top Companies In India & Abroad, More Than 25000 Students Passed Till Mar 2021

IMTS Institute has 99% Positive reviews with a 4.8-star rating out of 5 Out of 25000 Students, 99% of students are happy with us, which is quite good. IMTS Institute provides free career counseling of a wide range of Distance education courses and Online course approved by UGC and other authorities to its students in management Courses after 12th , Technical, Traditional, Course After 12th Computer, Research, Diploma, and certification courses.
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Study reveals how teaching practices in communication courses reveal need for socioculturally informed faculty development

UW–Madison’s Matthew T. Hora, Ross J. Benbow, and Changhee Lee have published a new paper in the Journal of the Learning Sciences titled, “A sociocultural approach to communication instruction: How insights from communication teaching practices can inform faculty development programs.”. Hora is an associate professor of adult teaching and learning,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy