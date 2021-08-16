Florida Man Enjoys Stealing Catalytic Converters In Broad Daylight

Deputies are searching for a Florida man who has a bad habit of pulling up to vehicles, crawling underneath, and removing their catalytic converters.

The incident pictured below video occurred on July 29 in Port Charlotte.

The individual seen has been identified as Jason Fisher, 46, and is a suspect in another catalytic converter theft as well.

Fisher pulls this heist off in under 1 minute and 30 seconds, with no lift. My question is, why does it take an auto shop 3 hours to perform something much less extensive, like replacing a tire. Just saying.

SOURCE: CCSO

If anyone has any information on Jason’s whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (941) 639-0013).

You may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

