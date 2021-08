Unturned, the cartoonish zombie survival sim from 505 games, is about to raise some new hell when the Elver. Shuffling out onto Xbox One and PS4 next month, the new DLC for open-world zombie sim Unturned is set to add a whole bunch of new content for fans of this rather different survival experience. Adding a new fictional setting, one that is probably entirely unlike 505’s expansive Death Stranding title, the new DLC for Unturned presents plenty of new locations for players to go zombie hunting. The new map takes inspiration from Eastern Europe and includes enough resources to create equipment such as horde beacons and gasmasks, allowing construction of high tier gear that would otherwise be looted from a military base.