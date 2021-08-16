Cancel
Business

Exodus at the Perl Foundation: Employees go to Code of Conduct after affair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Perl Foundation (TPF), the house blessing is currently hanging crooked: since spring, at least four prominent, sometimes long-standing foundation members and other employees have thrown in the towel, most recently several in a row within a week. In the midst of the partly public internal power struggles between the Board of Trustees, the Community and the Community Affairs Team, no single reason for the problems can be identified, but rather a structural mine area: According to a blog entry on the foundation’s website and comments on Twitter, the background to the recent disagreements are probably differences about the Definition and punishment of misconduct in the community.

