On Aug. 18, 2021, the Tri-County Health Department issued a public health order that requires all children from 2-12 years of age to wear a face covering while in any indoor school setting in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. Additionally, the order requires all individuals working with or interacting with children ages 2-12 to wear a face covering while in any indoor child care setting in the Tri-County service area. The public health order does allow counties to opt-out of the order. This decision follows the endorsement by Tri-County of recent federal guidance that recommends mask wearing in public areas that have high rates of community transmission.