The Judds Named Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees for 2021

By Billy Dukes
The Boot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd were two of five musicians to be named during a live-streamed press event on Monday (Aug. 16). The mother-daughter duo will enter as a pair during a ceremony next spring,...

The Boot

The Boot

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Pete Drake
Wynonna Judd
Naomi Judd
Ray Charles
Eddie Bayers
#Music Hall#Acm Awards#Judds#Q A#Cma#Veterans Era
