Trump Blasts Biden On ‘Surrendering’ To COVID And The Taliban

On Sunday, Former President Trump called President Biden “Legendary” after Afghanistan fell to the feet of the Taliban and government control swiftly changed hands.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has relinquished power to an interim government led by Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

On Sunday Former President Trump said, “What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!”

“Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure,” said Trump in a statement Saturday.

On Monday in a statement, Trump took another shot at the current president, “First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back. Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence.”

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge. Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him if they can find him,” said Trump.

Biden was scheduled to be ‘out of office’ over the weekend, on a mini-vacation to Camp David, and Monday seems to be more of the same.

With the fall of Afghanistan and the chaotic frenzy of refugees trying to flee the country, not to mention Americans and diplomats that need to vacate, one would expect that we would hear from the leader of our nation.

Crickets.

