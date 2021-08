Power has been restored to most of the roughly 1800 Sonoma County customers affected by the PG&E power Shutoffs. PG&E got the all clear to inspect lines before the Red Flag warning was supposed to end at 3 PM. Winds instead died down earlier than expected. 1700 customers had power restored by 5:30 PM Wednesday evening with more getting power back overnight. About 60 customers near the Robert Louis Stevenson State park are still waiting for their power to return.