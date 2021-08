The Detroit Pistons will meet the Houston Rockets in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday night from Las Vegas. This will be NBA fan’s first look at the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of the 2021 NBA Draft. It will feature No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham leading the Pistons against the No. 2 pick Jalen Green, who will represent the Rockets in a game that everybody has been looking forward to in the NBA Summer League.