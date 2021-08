Corn is 11 to 13 cents lower, soybeans are 14 to 16 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 8 cents lower. Corn trade is 11 to 13 cents lower at midday Friday with early buying fading again as outside market pressure returned. Ethanol margins will narrow with the energy weakness and cheaper fall blends, but weaker harvest basis will support action coming forward. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second crop season and harvest heading towards the back stretch.