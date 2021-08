It wakes you up in the morning, tells you when to have lunch and when you should be home in time for dinner. The siren in Bad Axe is only one in the county that is set to go off at designated times each day, at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m., along with whether there are any tornado warnings in Huron County. But it was far from the only one in the area.