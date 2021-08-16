Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Judds, Ray Charles Lead Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2021 Inductees

By Joseph Hudak
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6zKW_0bT6fafD00

The Country Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 class of inductees. The mother and daughter duo the Judds will be inducted as Modern Era artists, legendary soul vocalist and piano player Ray Charles will be enshrined in the Veteran category, and drummer Eddie Bayers and pedal-steel player Pete Drake enter in the Recording and/or Touring Musician field. Bayers and Drake tied for induction.

Reba McEntire made the announcement of the 2021 honorees during a livestreame presentation on Monday.

The duo of Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd signed their record deal in 1983 and went on to chart 14 Number One hits over a seven-year period, including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Have Mercy,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days),” and “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain.” The Judds split up in 1991 following their Love Can Build a Bridge Farewell Tour and Wynonna went on to further her eclectic solo career. But the duo has also regularly reunited, including for a tour in 2010.

“As a daughter, 20 years, it’s about damn time,” Wynonna said. “As an artist, it’s wonderful to be included in the family of country. As a believer, I thank God for my gift. As an American, it’s just wonderful to celebrate anything, to show up and say thank you.”

While Ray Charles dueted with country icons like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash throughout his career — including on his 1984 duets album Friendship — his most impactful contribution to country music was 1962’s Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music , as well as its Volume 2 follow-up released that same year. Featuring Charles’ interpretations of Hank Williams’ “You Win Again,” Eddy Arnold’s “You Don’t Know Me,” and Don Gibson’s “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” Volume 1 ranks at No. 127 on Rolling Stone ’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Drummer Eddie Bayers has performed on recordings by Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and the Judds, among many others. He is the first drummer inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Pedal-steel guitarist Pete Drake played on timeless recordings like Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay,” Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” and George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” He is the first pedal-steel player to be inducted into the hall.

The new members will be inducted in a ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at a future date. The Judds, Charles, Bayers and Drake follow 2020 inductees Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Eddy Arnold
Person
George Jones
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Don Gibson
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Eddie Bayers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Modern Era#American#The Judds Charles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of ‘Of Wolf and Man’ From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Holy Holy, ‘The Aftergone (Lockdown Version)’

With just mere hours to go until the release of their new album, Hello My Beautiful World, Holy Holy have unveiled a special stripped-back, live lockdown version of their recent single, “The Aftergone”. Releasing the original version of the single just last month, the track saw the group teaming up...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Boo Seeka, ‘Tripwire’

As launches a new era, Ben Gumbleton has emerged with the project’s latest single, sharing “Tripwire” ahead of its official release this week. Having last released new music by way of April’s collaboration with Golding, “Don’t Waste Your Love”, the last few months have been somewhat evolutionary for the Boo Seeka project, with Gumbleton going solo and remaining the sole creative force behind the name.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nicholas Hamilton, ‘Pretty Young’

With an already-acclaimed acting career under his belt, Australia’s own Nicholas Hamilton has once again continued his burgeoning musical career, having offered up his debut EP, Pretty Young, just last week. Described as “a diary of my life up until this point”, the EP collects all of Hamilton’s previously-released singles,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Country Star Randy Travis Got In Trouble With The Law

Country music star Randy Travis is an icon in his field. His genre-defining debut album, "Storms of Life," is credited with bringing country music back to its roots and breaking ground for artists, including Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks (via RandyTravis.com). The "On the Other Hand" artist recently announced the release of a remastered version of the album for its 35th anniversary, much to the delight of his fans. It went a long way in helping him win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year awards when it was originally released in 1986.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
CelebritiesNashville Scene

Connie Smith and Marty Stuart Apply Natural Grace on The Cry of the Heart

Sometimes the unlikeliest romances are the best romances. Marty Stuart was an 11-year-old starstruck country fan when he first met Connie Smith at the Choctaw County Indian Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., in the summer of 1970. Smith was a 28-year-old star with 14 top 10 country hits behind her. Nonetheless, as they drove home from the show, Stuart told his mother he was going to marry Smith someday.
Dallas, TXcowboysindians.com

CMT Giants: Charley Pride

The 90-minute special set to air Aug. 25 will be a star-studded affair. The life and music of the late, great Charley Pride will receive a full-throated, star-studded celebration at 9 pm ET Aug. 25 when CMT Giants: Charlie Pride premieres on the CMT cable network. The 90-minute special brings...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember the Indirect Feud Between Garth Brooks and Waylon Jennings?

When Garth Brooks rose to fame in the early '90s, he undeniably became the hottest new act in country music. Shortly after he debuted in mainstream country music, the singer-songwriter was releasing massive hits and headlining major arena tours. He was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just one year after the release of his debut album. Fans everywhere were clearly clamoring over the new country star, but not everyone was excited about Brooks' budding stardom.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1972, Elvis Presley’s “Burnin’ Love” debuted on the charts. It was “the King’s” final top 10 hit, and his final gold single. In 1992, Travis Tritt recorded “Burnin’ Love” for the “Honeymoon In Vegas” film soundtrack. Today in 1978, Crystal Gayle topped the charts with the single, “Talking...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Tom T. Hall: 10 Essential Songs

Tom T. Hall’s songwriting was as easygoing as his own demeanor. To listen to a Hall composition — whether he was the one singing it or artists like Jeannie C. Riley and Alan Jackson — was akin to hearing a story told by a friend you bumped into on the corner. While many of today’s country artists like to sing about the small-town existence, Hall brought it to life in vivid color. Sometimes it made your heart ache, other times it made you smile. These are 10 of his best. “That’s How I Got to Memphis” In Hall’s 1969 story-song, the narrator...

Comments / 0

Community Policy