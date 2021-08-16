Cancel
Kevin Fiala, Juuse Saros avoid arbitration, sign extensions

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Fiala of the Wild and Juuse Saros and the Predators have avoided arbitration and worked out new contracts with their respective teams, according to Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman. For Fiala, it’s a one-year, $5.1 million deal, while Saros will get $20 million over the next four seasons. Both players had...

nhl.nbcsports.com

