‘Abandoned’ creator Hasan Kahraman: “how are we scammers?”

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, There can be few games that have had as long, hard, and strange a road to release as the upcoming Abandoned. The game has been hit by conspiracy theories, its marketing plagued by technical issues, and Kahraman has made marketing decisions he now wishes he could take back. After a huge backlash to the game's latest mishap - where a much-touted 'Realtime Trailers' app went live after multiple delays without any new trailer content to show - the community around the game began looking deeper into Blue Box's history to try and work out exactly what the Dutch developer had been before all of this. During today's Pokémon Presents event, we got a more detailed look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including new Hisuian Pokemon like Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Hisuian forms of Growlithe and Braviary, its updated battle system, story, and open-world details, and much more. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is still set to be released on January 28, 2022, and it will take place in the Hisui Region, which will eventually become the Sinnoh Region that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl take place in. Your adventure will begin in Jubilife Village, and players will work to become a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, which includes different sub-groups like Medical Corps, Security Corps, and Survey Corps. Members of the development team for the highly successful indie game Among Us have taken to social media to call out Fortnite's new Impostor mode, which strongly resembles their game. The new game mode, which pits eight Agents against two Impostors in a battle of wits and espionage, shares an uncanny similarity to Among Us in terms of gameplay and design. After the announcement - which Innersloth confirmed to IGN was not a collaboration between the two games - individual members of the indie studio took to Twitter to share their feelings on the situation. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!