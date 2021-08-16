Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

This is how it feels to be Premier League! Adorable moment Brentford boss Thomas Frank celebrates with thrilled young fan in the stands after win over Arsenal

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Brentford's maiden Premier League victory against Arsenal was made even more memorable for one young supporter as he enjoyed a heartwarming moment with manager Thomas Frank after the game.

The Bees are back in the top flight for the first time since 1947 and got off to a superb start courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

With Brentford supporters cheering in the stands after the game, Frank took the time to celebrate with a young fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jAn4_0bT6fDYc00
A young Brentford fan had a memorable moment with Thomas Frank after the win v Arsenal

The supporter also received high-fives from Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt.

Brentford's players celebrated the win with a lap of honour. There was a fantastic atmosphere at the Brentford Community Stadium and Frank will be hoping that his team will be able to build further momentum when they face Crystal Palace away in their next game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7dTx_0bT6fDYc00
Christian Norgaard, one of Brentford's goalscorers, gave the young fan a high five
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohz3h_0bT6fDYc00
There was a superb atmosphere as Frank's side began their Premier League journey in style

After the game Frank said: ‘What an atmosphere. In a way I'm speechless. For our fans they can dream.

‘We're No 1 in the Premier League and that's a fantastic story. We're just a bus stop in Hounslow. We're not supposed to be here, so we've got to celebrate every win, but we also want more.'

Brentford caused many problems for Arsenal as they frequently harried their opponents into making mistakes.

Although they are new to the Premier League they certainly didn't seem daunted by their opening assignment and will now have increased confidence that they can remain in the division.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Vitaly Janelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Toney fit and ready for Arsenal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney is fit for Friday night's Premier League opener against Arsenal. Having missed the final pre-season friendly against Valencia as a precaution over a neck problem, Frank confirmed Toney will be fit to tackle the Gunners as the Brentford Community Stadium prepares to host top-flight football for the first time on Friday night.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Thomas Frank proud after Brentford claim ‘crazy’ win against Arsenal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank enjoyed a “crazy” introduction to the Premier League after they shocked Arsenal in the season’s opener.The Bees announced their arrival in the top flight in style as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard secured a memorable 2-0 win.A below-par Gunners side missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette were deservedly beaten.The Bees, promoted via the play-offs last season, have finally come full circle as their last match in the top flight, in May 1947, was a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.Seventy four years is a long time to wait to get your own...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Frank hails 'top performing' Brentford after Arsenal shock

Brentford stunned Arsenal to win 2-0 on Friday night in the opening Premier League clash. Brentford took to life in the big time with ease and fully deserved the lead given to them after 22 minutes when Sergi Canos drove low past keeper Bernd Leno at the near post, although Arsenal complained bitterly that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: We're rock bottom - in finances

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists they can stay up this season despite their tiny budget. The Bees kicked off the Premier League season last night with victory over Arsenal. Regarding their finances, Frank said: "We are rock bottom, I think we can all agree. Well, there's the bottom, and then there's us under the bottom.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Crystal Palace will be tough

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says it's important they keep their feet on the ground after last week's shock victory over Arsenal. The Bees this weekend travel to Crystal Palace. Frank said, "The victory over Arsenal gives us a lot of confidence, but the Premier League is more than Fridays in...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Brentford striker says aim is to “win the Premier League”

Ivan Toney shows admirable ambition. Brentford striker Ivan Toney has stated that the aim for the newly-promoted club is the “win the Premier League” this season. The 2020/21 EFL Championship Golden Boot winner made the bold claim in an interview with Sky Sports, albeit with a “hint of humour,” according to writer Adam Bate.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Newcomer Brentford opens Premier League by beating Arsenal

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Brentford started its first topflight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 Friday in the opening game of the Premier League season. Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute and Christian Noergaard headed in the second in the 73rd after Arsenal failed to deal with a long throw-in, handing the promoted club a perfect start to life in the Premier League in front of nearly 16,500 fans at the Community Stadium.
Premier League90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

The Premier League kicks off for the 2021/22 season as debutants Brentford host Arsenal on Friday night. The Gunners will be looking to hugely improve back-to-back eighth-placed finishes, although will have to overturn some calamitous form in pre-season. Mikel Arteta saw his side lose to Hibernian, Chelsea and Tottenham, with wins only coming behind closed doors.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Brentford vs. Arsenal: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

The Premier League returns on Friday as Brentford play host to Arsenal, the top flight's newest entrants welcoming a side who have enjoyed a 96 season unbroken spell at England's top table. Thomas Frank's Bees, who won the EFL Championship playoff promotion final in late May, have not played a game in Division One or the Premier League since the 1946-47 season but will hope that long wait proves to be worth it when they take on the Gunners.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Brentford and Arsenal get the new Premier League season underway this evening.The Bees are competing in the Premier League for the first time in their history but will have high aspirations for the campaign ahead, thanks to their astute methods and the recent signings of Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer.Much of the pressure will fall on the shoulders of their prolific striker, Ivan Toney, though, after his 33 goals in the Championship proved vital to spurring Thomas Frank’s side to promotion.Follow Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE After experiencing their worst-ever start to a Premier League season in 2020/21, Mikel Arteta’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy