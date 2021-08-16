A different era – What Skinkiss vs Bonnici shows about boxing in the 1950s

Afghanistan's first boxer Ajmal Faizy spoke to Declan Warrington. THE Taliban torturing his father to death wasn’t enough to force Ajmal Faizy to flee Afghanistan for England. That only came when the light-welterweight and his remaining family were warned he’d be next. Then only 13, Faizy, who by 14 had suffered more heartbreak and hardship than most could take in a lifetime, felt a responsibility to defend the same fertile farmland that had cost his father, Abdul Salem, his life for refusing when the Taliban demanded it for themselves.