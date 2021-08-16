Cancel
A different era – What Skinkiss vs Bonnici shows about boxing in the 1950s

By Alex Daley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1950s featherweight rivals Bonnici and Skinkiss tells us about boxing in a different era. “The Championship of Malta” may seem an unlikely tagline for a fight staged on a patch of wasteland in London’s East End between a Mancunian and a Cockney. Nevertheless, that was the description a Boxing News writer used in 1953 when looking back on a bout held the previous year at Mile End Arena between featherweight prospects Stan Skinkiss and Sammy Bonnici. Although the championship talk was hyperbole, both did have links to Malta, which was then a British colony.

