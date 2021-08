Which Carolina Panthers players emerged from scrimmages against the Indianapolis Colts with a great deal of credit?. The first big test for the Carolina Panthers is now in the books as the team gets set for the opening preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Matt Rhule’s men no doubt gained a tremendous amount from the two joint practices against a playoff team in 2020 ahead of the warmup contest, but it’s clear that there is a lot of work to be done for the organization to reach this level.