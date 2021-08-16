No plans to change COVID mask guidance, Gov. Charlie Baker says; ‘can’t compare’ rest of US to Massachusetts based on vaccination rates, case counts
Changes to Massachusetts’ guidance on masks are not in store anytime soon, according to Gov. Charlie Baker, who says the state’s above-average COVID-19 vaccination and hospitalization rates show the commonwealth is better protected than much of the U.S. New cases are rising in every state as the highly contagious delta...www.masslive.com
Comments / 1