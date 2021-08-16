RepresentativeCartwright, Senator Toomey comment on situation with Afghanistan

Today, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08) made this statement on the situation in Afghanistan:. “In the course of two decades in Afghanistan, American forces have diminished al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the September 11 attack on our nation, along with the threat they posed to our national security. In this time, we have also sent hundreds of thousands of American soldiers into harm’s way to fight, while spending billions of dollars working to prepare Afghan security forces to protect their country. In the absence of those security forces’ will to fight, the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was not unexpected, although it is deeply unfortunate still. The President faced a hard decision this year, but he reached it with a respect for the American people’s desire to end America’s longest war and bring our brave troops home.