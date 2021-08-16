Cancel
Grant program to improve water safety on the mark (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
Massachusetts is looking for partners that can offer free swimming lessons for children and adults and has a $475,000 budget for the cause. State environmental officials announced plans for the SWIM grant program on Thursday. Applications for funding will be accepted through March 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation and Recreation provided lessons to around 315 young people in recent sessions but demand exceeded DCR’s ability to provide additional classes.

