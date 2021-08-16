Grant program to improve water safety on the mark (Editorial)

One of the largest employers in Massachusetts may soon require workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Charlie Baker joined GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” for the station’s regular “Ask the Governor” series on Wednesday and spoke of the potential for a vaccine mandate for state workers. Baker said he’s “seriously considering” mandating workers either get the COVID vaccine or face regular testing. He called this approach “one of the flavors of this kind of thing we’re very much interested in and that I fully expect we’ll be pursuing shortly.”