Police say home damaged when shots fired in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday in east Columbia, police said Monday.

Officers were sent at about 3:20 a.m. on a report of shots heard in the 4400 block of Rice Road, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. No one was injured, police said.

The police department did not have a description of the shooter.

