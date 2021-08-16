Police say home damaged when shots fired in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
A home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday in east Columbia, police said Monday.
Officers were sent at about 3:20 a.m. on a report of shots heard in the 4400 block of Rice Road, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. No one was injured, police said.
The police department did not have a description of the shooter.
The post Police say home damaged when shots fired in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0