While most OEMs are busy developing 5G phones, there are some groups who only need decent 4G phones. As smartphones are getting bigger, some people just want something small to use maybe to call or text. If you’re looking for a small smartphone, you may want to consider the Mint–the smallest 4G phone in the world. This device only offers the essentials. It’s a simple phone that offers just the basics like call, text, email, and access to some of the most popular social apps.