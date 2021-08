Compensation law can be complicated to understand for any newbie who hasn’t been caught in the middle of a lawsuit before. Many people are aware of the basic types of compensation like worker’s compensation and personal injury compensation; however, there are many more types of compensation that exist. While it isn’t very difficult to differentiate between them all, most people aren’t able to do so due to a lack of awareness. This leads to another problem, which is identifying if you’re even eligible for compensation.