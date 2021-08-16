Cancel
Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics Move From DC To Dark Horse

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo substack for Brian Bendis! A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool told you that Brian Bendis' creator-owned comics under the Jinxworld banner would return with a new publisher. And now it turns out that publisher is Dark Horse Comics, with a new series Joy Operations by Bendis and Stephen Byrne, who he worked with at DC on Wonder Twins. Joy Operations takes place 55 years in the future and "centres on Joy, who is EN.VOI — special agent of one of the Jonado Trust. In this world, trusts are corporate-owned cities for whom she rights its wrongs. She is a legendary figure in some parts due to her job, until one day she hears a voice in her head urging her to betray her everything she has ever believed."

