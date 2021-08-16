Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What To Do First When You Buy A Nintendo Switch: Tips & Tricks

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch is a convenient little console that adds a lot more flexibility to your gaming than some of its competitors, but it's different enough that it can be a little overwhelming when you first buy a Nintendo Switch. That can be true even if you're familiar with other consoles and or even other Nintendo systems. To make the most of your new Switch, there are a few Nintendo Switch tips and tricks you are going to want to do immediately after taking it out of the packaging, and some may not be ones you'd think about right off the bat.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#New Nintendo#The Nintendo Switch#The Nintendo Account#Pin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Soulja Boy Doesn't Own Atari, Despite What He Told 'Em

Soujla Boy told 'em, but it wasn't the truth. Atari has set the record straight that rapper and cheap electronics reseller Soulja Boy is not actually the new owner of Atari, despite the claims he has made over the last few days. "I am now the owner of Atari. I...
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are getting a Nintendo Switch Lite

The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch, and with that comes a dose of nostalgia from the Nintendo DS era. To celebrate the games, The Pokémon Company is releasing a new edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite console that features a design of both Dialga and Palkia on the back. It is scheduled to be available for purchase on Nov. 5, just ahead of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date on Nov. 19.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is the Grime Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox release date?

Grime is a Soulslike Metroidvania that seemingly sprung up out of nowhere. It’s garnering rave reviews from critics and users alike on PC, Mac, and Google Stadia. What about Grime console versions, though? Is there a Grime Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One release date? Here’s the latest from developer Clover Bite.
Video GamesIGN

Monster Train First Class - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

Monster Train, the roguelike deck-building card battler, is headed to Nintendo Switch on August 19, 2021. Check out the trailer for a look at gameplay and more for Monster Train First Class, which includes the full base game, "The Last Divinity" DLC, and bonus cards, units, and gameplay features added in multiple free updates since the game's original release.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase set for this week: When to tune in

From time to time, Nintendo likes to host Indie World Showcases, which are presentations focused entirely on upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Today, the company announced when the next Indie World Showcase will be happening, and it’s right around the corner. Unfortunately for us, Nintendo didn’t really get into details of what we should expect from the show, but as always, we can make a few educated guesses as to which games will be on display.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is the Faith of Danschant: Hereafter Nintendo Switch release date?

The debut trailer for Faith of Danschant: Hereafter is turning heads. Players across all formats are wondering whether they’ll get to play the new action RPG on their platform of choice, but perhaps none more so than Nintendo Switch fans. So, is there a Faith of Danschant: Hereafter Nintendo Switch release date? Here’s the need-to-know info on the Faith of Danschant sequel going handheld with a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED model launch.
Video GamesChannel 6000

Best Nintendo Switch stylus

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The stylus has carved a prominent place in Nintendo’s history over the past decade and a half. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with a stylus, but there are plenty of stylus pen solutions available. Whether you like to play games requiring precise touches or you just don’t want to use your fingertip more, universally compatible stylus products are considered a great option.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Switch Games That Don't Work On Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a budget-friendly alternative to the standard Nintendo Switch (and upcoming Switch OLED) for those who are looking for a handheld-only device. For gamers who plan to primarily play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the Switch Lite is an ideal option that has a smaller, more portable form factor. Plus, the vast majority of Switch games run well in handheld mode. That said, a small selection of Switch games weren't designed with the Switch Lite in mind. If you're thinking about buying a Nintendo Switch Lite, we've rounded up a list of Switch games that don't work on Switch Lite, or, at the very least, aren't necessarily practical for the handheld-only console.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Xbox Games Are Coming Soon

A new Nintendo Switch leak has accidentally revealed five new games coming to the Switch, Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED. The five games in question come the way of Bethesda and id Software, which means they technically come the way of Xbox, which owns Bethesda and id Software. More specifically, the leak has revealed that the aforementioned pair are bringing five different DOOM games to the Nintendo Switch as a single collection. And if the collection sounds familiar, it's because it's been available on PS4 and Xbox One, and according to Best Buy, it's now coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Special Edition Launches November 5 - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced a Nintendo Switch Like Pokémon Special Edition will launch on November 5, which is two weeks before the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. "This special Nintendo Switch Lite is dressed up with art of the Legendary Pokémon Dialga & Palkia,...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition Announced

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition handheld alongside the new gameplay footage for both games this morning. The Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition is launching just ahead of the games on November 5th, while both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl launch November 19th on Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Quake Remaster Out Now for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a remaster of the original Quake for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Microsoft Store for $9.99. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 version are "coming soon" and will...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo Fan Turns Nintendo 64 Console Into Switch Dock

There’s nothing more loved to longtime gamers than vintage gaming consoles and one Nintendo fan found a way to bring forward the Nintendo 64 into the modern gaming space by morphing it into a dock for his Nintendo Switch console. Posted to Imgur by user QnadianBacon, the transformation from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy