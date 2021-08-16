What To Do First When You Buy A Nintendo Switch: Tips & Tricks

The Nintendo Switch is a convenient little console that adds a lot more flexibility to your gaming than some of its competitors, but it's different enough that it can be a little overwhelming when you first buy a Nintendo Switch. That can be true even if you're familiar with other consoles and or even other Nintendo systems. To make the most of your new Switch, there are a few Nintendo Switch tips and tricks you are going to want to do immediately after taking it out of the packaging, and some may not be ones you'd think about right off the bat.