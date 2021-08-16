Too Connected: Does Constantly Being On Your Devices Defeat The Purpose Of Travel?

If you’ve had the privilege of being able to travel all your life, you must be aware of how much has changed. Not due to COVID-19 and its variants (though they have certainly had impact), but how we go about documenting our travels, so we can look back on them fondly for years to come. While there is no question that we have it pretty great in our digital age, are we too connected at times? Are we preoccupied with taking photos of our every waking moment, and sharing them to social media for comments, new followers, and “likes?”